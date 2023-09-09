Tulane vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss Rebels go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Green Wave. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Tulane vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Tulane (+7)
|Under (66.5)
|Tulane 33, Ole Miss 25
Tulane Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Green Wave have a 30.8% chance to win.
- The Green Wave are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of Green Wave one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).
- Tulane games this season have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 16 less than the point total in this matchup.
Green Wave vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Ole Miss
|73
|7
|73
|7
|--
|--
|Tulane
|37
|17
|37
|17
|--
|--
