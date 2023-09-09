Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .454.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.266).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (765 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers are third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Texas' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi enters this matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Nathan Eovaldi Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman

