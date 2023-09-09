Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-64) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (44-97) at 7:05 PM (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound, while Kyle Muller (1-5) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 54, or 58.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered 15 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 11-4 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 765 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule