The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech is totaling 18.0 points per game offensively this year (100th in the FBS), and is allowing 27.5 points per game (90th) on the other side of the ball. Northwestern State ranks 79th in the FCS with 13.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 38.0 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Northwestern State Louisiana Tech 187.0 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.0 (11th) 429.0 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (117th) 77.0 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 71.0 (117th) 110.0 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.0 (41st) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has compiled 110 yards (110.0 yards per game) while completing 42.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

Scooter Adams has been handed the ball eight times for a team-high 33 yards (33.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 48 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Kolbe Burrell has run for 29 yards across six attempts.

Twon Hines has totaled 31 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) on three receptions.

Zach Patterson's 11 targets have resulted in three receptions for 10 yards.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 574 pass yards for Louisiana Tech, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Charvis Thornton has racked up 75 yards on 16 carries.

Keith Willis Jr. has piled up 38 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 18 catches for 202 yards (101.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kyle Maxwell has put up a 71-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on six targets.

Cyrus Allen has been the target of nine passes and hauled in six catches for 62 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per contest.

