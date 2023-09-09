The TCU Horned Frogs (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FBS (45 points allowed per game), TCU has put up better results on offense, ranking 30th in the FBS by totaling 42 points per game. Nicholls State is compiling 24 points per game on offense this season (47th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 38 points per game (80th-ranked) on defense.

Nicholls State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Nicholls State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Nicholls State TCU 293 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 541 (29th) 441 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 565 (114th) 97 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (15th) 196 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 196 yards on 51.7% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Collin Guggenheim, has carried the ball 16 times for 74 yards (74 per game).

Jaylon Spears has piled up nine carries and totaled 42 yards with one touchdown.

Terry Matthews has registered one receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 84 (84 yards per game). He's been targeted one times and has one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has put up a 40-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Neno Lemay has racked up 29 reciving yards (29 ypg) this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has 279 yards passing for TCU, completing 57.1% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 30 rushing yards (30 ypg) on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

Emani Bailey has racked up 164 yards on 14 carries.

Trey Sanders has carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards (46 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jared Wiley's team-leading 69 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

John Paul Richardson has grabbed six passes while averaging 63 yards per game.

Dylan Wright has compiled two receptions for 44 yards, an average of 44 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

