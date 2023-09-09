On Saturday, Mitch Garver (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Newcomb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (44 of 67), with at least two hits 16 times (23.9%).

He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Garver has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 28 .285 AVG .278 .372 OBP .381 .538 SLG .536 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings