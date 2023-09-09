The No. 14 LSU Tigers (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Grambling Tigers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

With 45 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS, LSU has had to rely on their 79th-ranked offense (24 points per contest) to keep them in games. In terms of points scored Grambling ranks 37th in the FCS (31 points per game), and it is 69th defensively (35 points allowed per contest).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Grambling Key Statistics

LSU Grambling 460 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (41st) 494 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434 (67th) 113 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100 (77th) 347 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (9th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 347 passing yards, completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 64 yards (64 ypg) on 15 carries.

Josh Williams has collected 44 yards on four attempts.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 142 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has collected seven receptions and one touchdown.

Malik Nabers has hauled in six receptions totaling 67 yards so far this campaign.

Tre Bradford's one catch is good enough for 55 yards.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has racked up 311 yards (311 yards per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season.

Chance Williams has run for 49 yards on seven carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 13 carries and totaled 31 yards with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash leads his team with 90 receiving yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Antonio Jones has racked up 65 receiving yards (65 yards per game) on five receptions.

Jaron Waters' two grabs (on three targets) have netted him 44 yards (44 ypg).

