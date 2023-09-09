The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) are 6-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 51.5.

Louisiana has the 55th-ranked offense this year (429.0 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 11th-best with only 187.0 yards allowed per game. With 295.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Old Dominion ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 84th, allowing 368.0 total yards per contest.

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -6 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 56.4% of his throws for 1,627 yards (125.2 per game).

On the ground, Wooldridge scored two touchdowns and picked up 187 yards.

In the passing game, Michael Jefferson scored seven TDs, hauling in 51 balls for 810 yards (62.3 per game).

Chandler Fields threw for 1,123 yards (86.4 per game), completing 57.9% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Fields scored two touchdowns and picked up 87 yards.

On the ground, Chris Smith scored three touchdowns and picked up 626 yards (48.2 per game).

In the passing game, Smith scored one touchdown, with 21 receptions for 155 yards.

In 13 games last year, Bralen Trahan compiled 71 tackles and four interceptions.

Zi'Yon Hill had 44 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and seven sacks.

Jourdon Quibodeaux registered 92 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 13 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Kris Moncrief chipped in with 70 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception through 13 games.

