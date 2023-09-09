Ezequiel Duran vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the mound, on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .276 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 61.9% of his 113 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (39.8%), including seven multi-run games (6.2%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|52
|.297
|AVG
|.256
|.348
|OBP
|.303
|.516
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|60/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Newcomb will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the bullpen five times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .080 against him this season. He has a 1.13 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his five appearances.
