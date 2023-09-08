Two of the WNBA's best scorers face off -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21.0 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.4) -- when the Dallas Wings (20-18) host the Seattle Storm (11-27) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Storm

Dallas puts up only 3.5 more points per game (87.2) than Seattle allows (83.7).

Dallas makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Wings have a 12-6 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.4% from the field.

Dallas' 31.5% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from deep (35.4%).

The Wings have assembled a 9-2 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 35.4% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Dallas averaging 3.4 more rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 89.8 points per contest compared to the 87.2 they've averaged this year.

Dallas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (89.0) is 4.1 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (84.9).

Over their past 10 contests, the Wings are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.3 compared to 6.8 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (35.6% compared to 31.5% season-long).

Wings Injuries