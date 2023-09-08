The Dallas Wings' (20-18) injury report has two players listed heading into a Friday, September 8 matchup with the Seattle Storm (11-27) at College Park Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings fell in their most recent matchup 94-93 against the Liberty on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces the Wings at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 4.3 assists and 18.8 points. She is 10th in the WNBA in rebounding.

Natasha Howard posts 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan averages 11.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -11.5 167.5

