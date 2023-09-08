Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-27) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-18) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no set line.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 88 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-9.1)

Dallas (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Wings vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has 19 wins in 37 games against the spread this year.

Dallas has seen 22 of its 37 games hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

Because of the Wings' defensive struggles this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 84.9 points allowed per game, they've been forced to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league averaging 87.2 points per game.

Dallas is playing well when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (38.6 per game) and best in boards allowed (32.3 per contest).

The Wings are committing 12.9 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings, who rank seventh in the league with 6.8 made threes per game, are shooting just 31.5% from three-point land, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Wings have struggled against threes this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8.2) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.9%).

This year, Dallas has taken 70.8% two-pointers, accounting for 79.0% of the team's buckets. It has shot 29.2% three-pointers (21.0% of the team's baskets).

