Ruixin Liu is the in the lead at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship after one round of play. Liu is shooting -7 and is +20000 to win.

Want to place a bet on the Kroger Queen City Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Kroger Queen City Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET Venue: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 8:25 AM ET

8:25 AM ET Current Rank: 88th (+1)

88th (+1) Odds to Win: +1100

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 3 4 88th

Click here to bet on Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 1:36 PM ET

1:36 PM ET Current Rank: 114th (+2)

114th (+2) Odds to Win: +1200

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 74 +2 3 3 114th

Click here to bet on Grant with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ruoning Yin

Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET

1:47 PM ET Current Rank: 12th (-4)

12th (-4) Odds to Win: +1400

Yin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 4 0 12th

Want to place a bet on Yin in the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET

1:47 PM ET Current Rank: 88th (+1)

88th (+1) Odds to Win: +1600

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 3 4 88th

Think Hataoka can win the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson

Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET

1:47 PM ET Current Rank: 49th (-1)

49th (-1) Odds to Win: +2000

Mackenzie Henderson Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 4 3 49th

Click here to bet on Mackenzie Henderson at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 6th (-5) +2000 Charley Hull 6th (-5) +2000 Rose Zhang 36th (-2) +2000 Ally Ewing 21st (-3) +2000 Yuka Saso 21st (-3) +2500 Andrea Lee 49th (-1) +2500 A Lim Kim 124th (+3) +2500 Allisen Corpuz 69th (E) +2800 Amy Yang 124th (+3) +2800 Hae-Ran Ryu 6th (-5) +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.