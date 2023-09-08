Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, September 8 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .193.
  • Smith has had a hit in 26 of 65 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits four times (6.2%).
  • In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Other Rangers Players vs the Athletics

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 29
.147 AVG .233
.273 OBP .340
.253 SLG .384
4 XBH 7
2 HR 3
4 RBI 5
25/10 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
