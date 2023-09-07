Peyton Hendershot, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 81st among TEs; 621st overall), posted 28.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 50th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Dallas Cowboys TE.

Peyton Hendershot Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 28.50 23.83 - Overall Rank 307 374 621 Position Rank 48 55 81

Peyton Hendershot 2022 Stats

Hendershot collected two touchdowns and amassed 103 receiving yards (6.1 ypg) last year.

Hendershot accumulated 8.0 fantasy points -- one reception, 20 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hendershot accumulated -0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, -2 yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the year, Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Peyton Hendershot 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Giants 4.3 3 3 43 0 Week 6 @Eagles 2.2 5 2 22 0 Week 7 Lions 6.5 2 2 5 1 Week 8 Bears 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings -0.2 1 1 -2 0 Week 12 Giants 6.2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 8.0 1 1 20 1 Week 17 @Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0

