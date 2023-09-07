Keke Coutee 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Keke Coutee a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Is Coutee on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Keke Coutee Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|549
|696
|943
|Position Rank
|212
|265
|286
Similar Players to Consider
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Keke Coutee 2022 Stats
- Coutee's stat line last year: one catches, 20 receiving yards, 1.3 yards per game (on one targets).
Rep Coutee and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keke Coutee 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0.0
|1
|1
|20
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.