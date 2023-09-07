After collecting 43.9 fantasy points last season (39th among QBs), Jameis Winston has an ADP of 415th overall (55th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Jameis Winston Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 43.92 18.31 - Overall Rank 259 425 415 Position Rank 38 48 55

Jameis Winston 2022 Stats

Winston had 858 passing yards last season with a 63.5% completion percentage (73-for-115), four TDs, five INTs and an average of 50.5 yards per game.

Winston picked up 21.7 fantasy points -- 23-of-34 (67.6%), 269 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons).

Winston accumulated 7.6 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs -- in Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in his worst game of the season.

Jameis Winston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 21.7 23-for-34 269 2 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 7.6 25-for-40 236 1 3 0 Week 3 @Panthers 14.6 25-for-41 353 1 2 0

