Eno Benjamin, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 154th among RBs; 977th overall), put up 0.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 142nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the New Orleans Saints RB.

Is Benjamin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Eno Benjamin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 64.60 14.04 - Overall Rank 201 471 877 Position Rank 48 127 154

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Eno Benjamin 2022 Stats

In the ground game, Benjamin totaled 1 yards rushing on three attempts (0.3 yards per game) last season.

Benjamin picked up 19.3 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 21 yards -- in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last year.

In Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, Benjamin put up a season-low 0.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 3 carries, 1 yard.

Rep Benjamin and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eno Benjamin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Chiefs 6.1 4 28 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 5.1 8 31 0 0 Week 3 Rams 2.3 5 16 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 4.5 5 36 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 11.3 8 25 1 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 6.5 15 37 0 0 Week 7 Saints 19.3 12 92 1 0 Week 8 @Vikings 4.5 9 22 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 2.7 4 12 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.1 3 1 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 1.9 2 10 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.3 2 3 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.