Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Dallas Cowboys are sixth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1500.
Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th defensively with 330.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys had eight wins at home last season and four away.
- As the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. When favored, the Cowboys were 8-3.
- In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.
- Click here to read about Pollard's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.
- Should you draft Prescott in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Is Lamb worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Cooks' 2023 fantasy value!
- Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.
Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 7 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.