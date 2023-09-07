CeeDee Lamb 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After racking up 194.6 fantasy points last season (sixth among WRs), CeeDee Lamb has an ADP of 13th overall (seventh at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|194.60
|170.69
|-
|Overall Rank
|35
|53
|13
|Position Rank
|6
|8
|7
CeeDee Lamb 2022 Stats
- Last year, Lamb was targeted 156 times and reeled in 107 passes for 1,359 yards (79.9 yards per game), the highest total on the current Cowboys roster, while scoring nine touchdowns.
- In his best game last season, Lamb picked up 27.0 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 150 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.
- In Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamb finished with a season-low 2.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 29 yards, on 11 targets.
CeeDee Lamb 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|2.9
|11
|2
|29
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|8.1
|11
|7
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|14.7
|12
|8
|87
|1
|Week 4
|Commanders
|15.7
|8
|6
|97
|1
|Week 5
|@Rams
|5.3
|8
|5
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|7.7
|10
|5
|68
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|6.6
|6
|4
|70
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|13.8
|7
|5
|77
|1
|Week 10
|@Packers
|27.0
|15
|11
|150
|2
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|4.5
|5
|5
|45
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|11.7
|11
|6
|106
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|15.4
|7
|5
|71
|1
|Week 14
|Texans
|3.3
|6
|5
|33
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|12.7
|7
|7
|126
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|24.0
|11
|10
|120
|2
|Week 17
|@Titans
|10.0
|14
|11
|100
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|11.2
|7
|5
|52
|1
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|12.8
|6
|4
|68
|1
|Divisional
|@49ers
|12.3
|13
|10
|117
|0
