How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 194 total home runs.
- Texas is third in baseball, slugging .455.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.267).
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (759 total runs).
- The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.259).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Scherzer is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Scherzer will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- In six of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Muller
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.