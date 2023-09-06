Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 28.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Astros

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .153 AVG .233 .282 OBP .340 .264 SLG .384 4 XBH 7 2 HR 3 4 RBI 5 25/10 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings