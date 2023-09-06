The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .272 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Heim will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 in his last games.

Heim has had a hit in 72 of 106 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 42 games this year (39.6%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (17.9%).

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .278 AVG .265 .332 OBP .322 .531 SLG .381 27 XBH 14 11 HR 4 41 RBI 36 41/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings