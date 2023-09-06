Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 84 of 134 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (20.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 57 games this year (42.5%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 66 times this season (49.3%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.7%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|65
|.274
|AVG
|.216
|.356
|OBP
|.290
|.599
|SLG
|.394
|36
|XBH
|24
|23
|HR
|11
|59
|RBI
|41
|72/29
|K/BB
|87/27
|3
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
