Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Texas Rangers when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 194 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 758.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Eovaldi (11-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 19, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without allowing a run.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 19 starts this season, Eovaldi has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 6.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt

