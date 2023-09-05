Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 28 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .262.
- Taveras has had a hit in 75 of 120 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 120), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 38 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this year (35.8%), including 11 multi-run games (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.267
|AVG
|.258
|.301
|OBP
|.302
|.447
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|28
|53/9
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (10-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.