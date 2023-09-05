Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .246 with 26 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- In 84 of 133 games this year (63.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (22.6%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 66 times this season (49.6%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.216
|.360
|OBP
|.290
|.606
|SLG
|.394
|36
|XBH
|24
|23
|HR
|11
|59
|RBI
|41
|72/29
|K/BB
|87/27
|3
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).
