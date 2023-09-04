There are four matches in the US Open (hard) round of 16 today, including No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. All the action can be found via live stream.

US Open Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: September 4
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 4

Match Round Match Time
Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 16 11:00 AM ET
Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula Round of 16 12:00 PM ET
Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng Round of 16 2:15 PM ET
Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 16 7:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka

  • Kasatkina has not won any of her 18 tournaments this year, with an overall record of 30-18.
  • Sabalenka has posted a 41-10 record on the year, claiming two tournament victories.
  • Through 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.1 games per match and won 54.6% of them.
  • Through 22 matches this year on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.2 games per match and won 50.9% of them.
  • Kasatkina has won 48% of her return games this year, and 61.1% of her service games.
  • Sabalenka is averaging 20.5 games per match in her 51 matches played this year across all court types, with a 59.7% game winning percentage.
  • On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 26 matches (averaging 20 games per match and 9.1 games per set).
  • Including all surfaces, Sabalenka's service game winning percentage is 80.5% (winning 428 of 532 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 38.1% (winning 195 of 512 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round
Karolina Muchova Xinyu Wang 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 Round of 16
Sorana Cirstea Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-3 Round of 16
Cori Gauff Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Round of 16
Jelena Ostapenko Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 16

