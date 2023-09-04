Robbie Grossman vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After batting .276 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 4:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .238 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (55 of 94), with at least two hits 14 times (14.9%).
- In 8.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 games this year (26.6%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.245
|AVG
|.231
|.316
|OBP
|.330
|.397
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|44/18
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
