When the Houston Astros (77-61) play the Texas Rangers (76-60) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 4 at 4:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The favored Rangers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 57-38 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Texas has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +230 - 3rd

