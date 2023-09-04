The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will face off against the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup of ACC teams on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are currently an underdog by 13 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup.

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends

Clemson went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

The Tigers were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Duke won nine games against the spread last year, failing to cover four times.

Clemson & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the ACC +140 Bet $100 to win $140 Duke To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.