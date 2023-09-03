Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .280 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 76 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.1% of his 134 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has an RBI in 49 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (44.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.291
|AVG
|.270
|.373
|OBP
|.372
|.496
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|71/33
|K/BB
|64/43
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
