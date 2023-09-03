The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

LSU covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

The Tigers were favored by 2.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Florida State put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last season.

The Seminoles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

