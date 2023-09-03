Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the No. 5 LSU Tigers' (0-0) matchup against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

On offense, LSU ranked 28th in the FBS with 453.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 42nd in total defense (354.6 yards allowed per contest). Florida State clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked 10th-best in total offense (484.2 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (321.8 yards allowed per game).

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Key Statistics (2022)

LSU Florida State 453.1 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.2 (18th) 354.6 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (19th) 183.8 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (14th) 269.3 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.2 (26th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

LSU Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden Daniels had an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,913 yards (208.1 yards per game), going 266-for-388 (68.6% completion percentage), 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 885 rushing yards on 186 carries, 11 rushing TDs, and averaging 63.2 yards per game.

Josh Williams put up 536 rushing yards on 98 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Malik Nabers reeled in 72 catches for 1,017 yards (72.6 per game) while being targeted 99 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte produced last year, catching 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 38.4 receiving yards per game.

Mason Taylor's stat line last season: 414 receiving yards, 38 catches, three touchdowns, on 54 targets.

Florida State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jordan Travis threw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, tallying seven touchdowns while racking up 417 yards.

Trey Benson averaged 76.2 rushing yards per game and tallied nine rushing touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Johnny Wilson averaged 69 receiving yards and collected five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Ontaria Wilson grabbed four touchdowns and had 495 receiving yards (38.1 ypg) in 2022.

Mycah Pittman averaged 25.4 receiving yards per game on 3.7 targets per game a season ago.

