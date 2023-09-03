The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The total has been set at 56.5 points for this matchup.

LSU ranked 33rd in scoring defense last year (22.5 points allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 34.5 points per game. Florida State was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 36.1 points per game) and scoring defense (20th-best with 20.6 points allowed per game).

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

LSU vs Florida State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -2.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU had eight wins in 14 games against the spread last year.

The Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Last year, eight of LSU's 14 games went over the point total.

LSU won 75% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).

The Seminoles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

LSU Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Jayden Daniels passed for 2,913 yards (208.1 per game), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.6%.

On the ground, Daniels scored 11 touchdowns and picked up 885 yards.

In the passing game, Malik Nabers scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 1,017 yards (72.6 per game).

Noah Cain ran for 405 yards (28.9 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Josh Williams ran for 536 yards (38.3 per game) and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Harold Perkins had one interception to go with 49 tackles, nine TFL, 8.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari compiled six sacks to go with six TFL and 53 tackles in 14 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Micah Baskerville totaled 82 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception.

On defense in 2022, Greg Brooks Jr. compiled 57 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions through 14 games.

