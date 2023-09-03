Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .268 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heim has had a hit in 69 of 103 games this season (67.0%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.8% of his games this season, Heim has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.265
|.328
|OBP
|.322
|.527
|SLG
|.381
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|36
|41/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 4.69 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
