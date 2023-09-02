The Army Black Knights (0-0) are 9-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0). The point total is set at 47 for the outing.

Army compiled 28.6 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 63rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 33rd, allowing 22.5 points per game. With 325.9 yards of total offense per game (22nd-worst) and 427.4 yards allowed per game on defense (24th-worst), UL Monroe was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

UL Monroe vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Army vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -9 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -350 +275

Week 1 Sun Belt Betting Trends

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Warhawks had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs last year.

Last season, six UL Monroe games went over the point total.

UL Monroe won two of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.

UL Monroe had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +275 or more by sportsbooks last season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers last season piled up 2,403 passing yards with 15 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 67.7% completion percentage.

Rogers made an impact with his legs, too, running for 353 yards and five TDs.

On 78 targets, Tyrone Howell had 50 catches (4.2 per game) for 852 yards and six TDs in 12 games.

Malik Jackson posted 507 rushing yards (42.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Andrew Henry ran for 322 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the running attack.

Henry compiled 12 receptions on 15 targets for 98 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

Last year Zack Woodard delivered 47 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks in 12 games.

On defense, Tristan Driggers registered 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 37 tackles, and three interceptions.

Lucius Tillery played in 12 games and totaled 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four sacks.

Quincy Ledet registered 3.0 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 30 tackles in 12 games.

