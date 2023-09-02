The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) will clash with the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Tulane vs. South Alabama?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tulane 36, South Alabama 20
  • Tulane finished with an 8-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).
  • The Green Wave had a record of 4-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter last year (80%).
  • South Alabama split the two games it played as an underdog last season.
  • The Jaguars played as an underdog of +200 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tulane (-6)
  • Tulane's record against the spread last year was 12-2-0.
  • Against the spread, as 6-point favorites or greater, the Green Wave went 5-1 last season.
  • South Alabama's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.
  • The Jaguars went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 6 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (51.5)
  • Tulane played eight games with over 51.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
  • Tulane played in eight games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 51.5 points.
  • Tulane and South Alabama combined to average 15.7 more points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 56.8 53.9
Implied Total AVG 32.6 34.3 30.5
ATS Record 12-2-0 6-2-0 6-0-0
Over/Under Record 8-6-0 5-3-0 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 5-2 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-0 0-0 3-0

South Alabama

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.5 51.6 53.6
Implied Total AVG 31.4 31.7 31
ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 8-4-1 4-2-1 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 5-2 4-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

