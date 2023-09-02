Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Tulane vs. South Alabama Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) will clash with the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Tulane vs. South Alabama?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulane 36, South Alabama 20
- Tulane finished with an 8-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).
- The Green Wave had a record of 4-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter last year (80%).
- South Alabama split the two games it played as an underdog last season.
- The Jaguars played as an underdog of +200 or more once last season and lost that game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 71.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulane (-6)
- Tulane's record against the spread last year was 12-2-0.
- Against the spread, as 6-point favorites or greater, the Green Wave went 5-1 last season.
- South Alabama's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.
- The Jaguars went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 6 points or greater last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- Tulane played eight games with over 51.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
- Tulane played in eight games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 51.5 points.
- Tulane and South Alabama combined to average 15.7 more points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
Tulane
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|56.8
|53.9
|Implied Total AVG
|32.6
|34.3
|30.5
|ATS Record
|12-2-0
|6-2-0
|6-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|5-3-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|5-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-0
|0-0
|3-0
South Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|51.6
|53.6
|Implied Total AVG
|31.4
|31.7
|31
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-1
|4-2-1
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|5-2
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
