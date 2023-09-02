The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) square off against the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) in college football action at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 35, New Mexico 7

Texas A&M 35, New Mexico 7 Texas A&M won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-3).

The Aggies played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

New Mexico was an underdog 10 times last season and won once.

The Lobos did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico (+38.5)



New Mexico (+38.5) Texas A&M had four wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

New Mexico had three wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) Texas A&M played five games with over 49 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Texas A&M and its opponent combined to score more than 49 points in two games last season.

The two teams averaged a combined 13.1 less points per game (35.9) a season ago than this game's over/under of 49 points.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 50.8 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.5 32 27.5 ATS Record 4-7-1 3-4-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 3-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40 39.6 40.5 Implied Total AVG 26.2 24 28.3 ATS Record 3-8-1 2-3-1 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.