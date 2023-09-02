The Alabama State Hornets (0-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New ASU Stadium in a SWAC battle.

While Alabama State ranked 21st-worst in the FCS in total offense with 310.5 yards per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked 20th-best (329.6 yards per game allowed). Southern averaged 31.7 points per game on offense last season (34th in the FCS), and it ranked 27th on defense with 21.8 points allowed per game.

Southern vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Southern vs. Alabama State Key Statistics (2022)

Southern Alabama State 397.9 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (103rd) 293.6 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (24th) 201.8 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.4 (96th) 196.2 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.2 (88th) 10 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

BeSean McCray tossed 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions while collecting 1,616 yards by the end of last campaign (134.7 ypg). He also scored seven touchdowns on 46.8 rushing yards per game.

Karl Ligon racked up five rushing touchdowns on 47.3 yards per game last season.

Cassius Allen averaged 33.9 receiving yards and racked up three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

August Pitre III grabbed three touchdowns and had 329 receiving yards (27.4 ypg) in 2022.

Chandler Whitfield averaged 25.1 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

Alabama State Stats Leaders (2022)

Dematrius Davis had a passing stat line last season of 1,201 yards with a 59.5% completion rate (94-for-158), seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 109.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 165 yards and two TDs.

Jacory Merritt racked up 470 rushing yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 13 catches for 167 yards.

Santo Dunn ran for 414 yards on 68 carries (37.6 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Kisean Johnson hauled in 27 catches for 468 yards (42.5 per game) while being targeted 23 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon produced last year, catching 30 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 32.3 receiving yards per game.

Isaiah Scott hauled in 20 passes on 23 targets for 266 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.2 receiving yards per game.

