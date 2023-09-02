Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Southern Jaguars and Alabama State Hornets match up at 6:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Jaguars. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-2.8) 42.2 Southern 22, Alabama State 20

Week 1 SWAC Predictions

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, four Jaguars games hit the over.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Hornets games hit the over just once last season.

Jaguars vs. Hornets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 18.8 20.3 16.7 18.8 20.0 26.7 Southern 31.7 21.8 48.8 6.8 24.0 43.0

