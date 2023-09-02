Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:15 PM ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies are 10th in baseball with 174 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Philadelphia is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (655 total).

The Phillies are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Phillies strike out 9 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Philadelphia's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Phillies have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.208 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering one hit.

Nola is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Nola is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 27 appearances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea has been named the starter for the Brewers and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 33-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Aaron Nola Drew Rom 8/28/2023 Angels W 6-4 Home Taijuan Walker Lucas Giolito 8/29/2023 Angels W 12-7 Home Michael Lorenzen Tyler Anderson 8/30/2023 Angels L 10-8 Home Cristopher Sanchez Reid Detmers 9/1/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Zack Wheeler Freddy Peralta 9/2/2023 Brewers - Away Aaron Nola Colin Rea 9/3/2023 Brewers - Away Ranger Suárez Wade Miley 9/4/2023 Padres - Away Taijuan Walker Rich Hill 9/5/2023 Padres - Away Michael Lorenzen Pedro Avila 9/6/2023 Padres - Away Cristopher Sanchez Michael Wacha 9/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zack Wheeler -

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino

