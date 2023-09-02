Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .189 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .266.
- In 68 of 102 games this year (66.7%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 102), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in 41 games this year (40.2%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.265
|.325
|OBP
|.322
|.525
|SLG
|.381
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|36
|41/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with six strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.