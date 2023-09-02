Ezequiel Duran vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .280 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 61.8% of his games this year (68 of 110), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (11.8%).
- He has scored in 45 games this year (40.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.306
|AVG
|.256
|.359
|OBP
|.303
|.539
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|57/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
