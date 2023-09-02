Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 125 hits and an OBP of .407, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- In 72 of 91 games this season (79.1%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (40.7%).
- In 25 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.5%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 49.5% of his games this season (45 of 91), with more than one RBI 19 times (20.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 52.7% of his games this season (48 of 91), with two or more runs 18 times (19.8%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|41
|.361
|AVG
|.322
|.437
|OBP
|.373
|.738
|SLG
|.557
|38
|XBH
|23
|17
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|35
|34/27
|K/BB
|35/16
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with six strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
