The Texas Rangers (75-58) will look to Nate Lowe, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (12-5) against the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers' Scherzer (12-5) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Scherzer has started 24 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Twins

The Twins are batting .239 this season, 22nd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .420 (11th in the league) with 187 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan will aim to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.

Ryan enters this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Ryan will try to pick up his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Joe Ryan vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1239 total hits (on a .267 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 184 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

Ryan has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Rangers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .278 batting average over one appearance.

