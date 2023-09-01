How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field against Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Friday, at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB action with 184 total home runs.
- Texas' .454 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .267 batting average.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (738 total runs).
- The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.233).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Scherzer has recorded 13 quality starts this year.
- Scherzer heads into the game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|J.P. France
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
