Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Friday at Globe Life Field against Max Scherzer, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Twins have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (53-35).

Texas has a 27-16 record (winning 62.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 132 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-60-7).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 33-34 30-21 45-36 51-44 24-13

