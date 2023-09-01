Corey Seager -- hitting .341 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.409) and total hits (124) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 41.1% of them.

In 24 games this year, he has gone deep (26.7%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 41 .364 AVG .322 .440 OBP .373 .733 SLG .557 37 XBH 23 16 HR 9 45 RBI 35 34/27 K/BB 35/16 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings