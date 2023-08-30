The Texas Rangers (75-57) are looking for Nate Lowe to extend an 11-game hitting streak against the New York Mets (60-73) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citi Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the mound, while Denyi Reyes will take the ball for the Mets.

Rangers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers' Dunning (9-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.42 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 28 games.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Dunning has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Denyi Reyes

Reyes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.

